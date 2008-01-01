  • Log in
New Relic's Node.js monitoring quickstart provides essential tools to monitor Node.js including multiple high-value alerts and informative dashboards to help developers visualize essential metrics and act on potential issues quickly.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Node.js quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Node.js

Node.js screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Node.js observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Node.js observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Node.js installation docs

Node.js is an open-source, cross-platform, back-end, JavaScript runtime environment that executes JavaScript code outside a web browser.

The comprehensive Node.js monitoring system

Node.js is an open-source platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime used to develop fast and scalable applications quickly with an event-driven, non-blocking input/output architecture.

However, these attributes can be inconvenient because verifying the correctness of an application with asynchronous nested callbacks is complex. So, it’s important to watch executing Node.js systems closely. Monitoring your Node.js applications ensures optimal performance, allows the maximization of system availability, and ensures that a system’s health is well maintained.

What should you look for in a Node.js dashboard?

A reliable Node.js network monitor must provide enough information to identify the problem sources. Some crucial information includes process ID, log management, request rate, application availability, resource usage, uptime, downtime, system health, error rates and handling, number of connections, load average, and latency.

What’s included in the Node.js quickstart?

Install this quickstart to install preconfigured observability solutions:

  • Multiple high-value alerts, including Apdex score and CPU utilization
  • Informative dashboards (Slowest transactions, throughput comparisons, and more)
The value of New Relic’s Node.js quickstart

Our tool also provides other essential productivity and efficiency-enhancing innovations. Service Maps acquaints developers with their system's architecture providing vital insights to identify issues quickly. Error Analytics granularly pinpoints offending lines of code, relieving developers of a potentially arduous task so that they can concentrate on resolving issues. Our solution offers historical data that could prove essential in process improvement in addition to real-time information.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

