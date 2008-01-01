  • Log in
Application security vulnerabilities from within New Relic with this integration by Snyk.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Snyk quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Snyk Application Security

Snyk Application Security screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Snyk observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation docs

Installation and configuration instructions for Snyk and the Snyk quickstart.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo

The Snyk quickstart allows you to send application security vulnerabilities of your services into New Relic. We leverage webhooks on the Snyk platform to trigger an Azure Function App that acts as a proxy between Snyk and New Relic.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Harry Kimpel

