  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilitySalesforce Event Logs integration for New Relic Logs
salesforce-eventlog-for-logs

Salesforce Event Logs integration for New Relic Logs

Monitoring Salesforce Event Log is critical to ensure that you track events’ trends, and detect suspicious user behavior. Install the New Relic quicksart to proactively monitor Saleforce Event Logs.
Salesforce Event Logs integration for New Relic Logs
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Salesforce Event Logs integration for New Relic Logs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

SFDC Overview

SFDC Overview screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Salesforce Event Logs integration for New Relic Logs observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Salesforce Event Logs integration for New Relic Logs

Salesforce Event Logs integration for New Relic Logs offers an integration to process and forward Salesforce event log files to New Relic Logs.

Salesforce Security Dashboards

Salesforce Security Dashboard provides visualization into the security details of your salesforce organization.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Salesforce Event Log?

Salesforce event log refers to a log file generated when an event occurs in your organization. There are up to 50 event types that can be consumed. Some of the event types include logins, logouts, visualforce page loads, report exports, apex executions, URI (web clicks in Salesforce Classic), application programming interface (API) calls, etc. To collect Salesforce event log data, you have to have read access to the Salesforce event log and enable the Salesforce event log file API. Create a Salesforce 'Connected App' to use OAuth authentication.

New Relic and Salesforce Event Log

The New Relic Salesforce Event Log integration allows you to process and forward Salesforce Event Log files to New Relic Logs. Our event monitoring product gathers information about your Salesforce org’s operational events, which you can use to analyze usage trends and user behavior.

Why monitor Salesforce Event Logs with New Relic?

The New Relic Salesforce Event Log monitoring quickstart helps you view the granular details of user activities in your organization. With the integration, you can track trends in events, identify suspicious user behavior, and protect your firm’s data. What’s more, you can identify parts of your organization that aren’t performing up to expectation, thereby gaining insights on which performance to optimize. To allow New Relic monitoring products to collect Salesforce Event Log data, you need to have read access to the Salesforce Event Logs, and enable the Salesforce event log file API. Install the New Relic Salesforce Event Log quickstart today to instantly monitor your organization’s Salesforce events in real-time. The instant observability quickstart is the key to a seamless Salesforce Event Log monitoring.

Dashboards

Visualize the following security aspects of any Salesforce org to get a clear picture of your environment's security and ensure that sensitive data in your organization is not breached:

  • Users and where they login from
  • What reports users access/export and how large these reports are
  • Lightning CRUDs
  • Apex Triggers for Account, Contact, Opportunity, Lead databases and more
  • Platform Encryption Actions
  • Admin Impersonations

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved