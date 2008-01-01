  • Log in
HCP Consul Quick Start sample statsd configuration
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
HCP Consul quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

HCP Consul

HCP Consul screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
HCP Consul observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Configuration documentation

HCP Consul configuration documentation

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This Quickstart provides example configuration for HCP Consul reporting metrics into New Relic via New Relic's statsd integration.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
