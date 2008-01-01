  • Log in
Databricks Integration

Monitor Databricks Spark applications with New Relic Spark integration using notebook script
Databricks Integration
Install now
What's included?

Dashboard  
Databricks Integration quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Databricks: Spark - Overview v2

Databricks: Spark - Overview v2 screenshot 0
Documentation  
Databricks Integration observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Databricks init script creator notebook

Databricks notebook to create init script to be used during initialization of Databricks cluster

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo

Databricks is an orchestration platform for Apache Spark. Instantly monitor Databricks Spark applications with our New Relic Spark integration quickstart. Our integration provides a script run in a notebook to generate an installation script, which you can attach to a cluster and populate Spark metrics to New relic Insights events. Easily track the health of your Databricks clusters, fine-tune your Spark jobs for peak performance, and troubleshoot problems with this quickstart.

Databricks cluster’s driver node runs each job in scheduled stages. Individual stages are broken down into tasks and distributed across executor nodes. Our New Relic Spark integration collects detailed job and stage metrics so you can get granular insight into job performance at a glance. For example , break down the Job metric by status (successful, pending, or failed) to see in real-time if a high number of jobs are failing, which could indicate a code error or memory issue at the executor level. Metrics on the number of jobs in realtime can also help you make decisions for provisioning clusters in the future.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
