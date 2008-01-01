  • Log in
Monitor Multiple K8's Clusters with Rafay
See installation docs
What's included?

Documentation  
1
Rafay observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Rafay || New Relic addon using Helm

Send your Rafay K8's data to New Relic using New Relic's official Helm chart

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Rafay

Rafay’s K8s Multi-Cluster Management Service provides lifecycle management and blueprinting support for managed Kubernetes services, such as Amazon EKS and Azure AKS, for packaged offerings such as RedHat OpenShift, and for upstream Kubernetes deployments. This service also incorporates logs/metrics collection, storage management, secrets management, and more.

About this quickstart

This quickstart is here to help you get started monitoring your K8's data from Rafay in New Relic. You can use our infra K8's dashboard to monitor Rafay data from this integration.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
See installation docs
Authors

New Relic

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
