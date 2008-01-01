What's included?
What is Rafay
Rafay’s K8s Multi-Cluster Management Service provides lifecycle management and blueprinting support for managed Kubernetes services, such as Amazon EKS and Azure AKS, for packaged offerings such as RedHat OpenShift, and for upstream Kubernetes deployments. This service also incorporates logs/metrics collection, storage management, secrets management, and more.
About this quickstart
This quickstart is here to help you get started monitoring your K8's data from Rafay in New Relic. You can use our infra K8's dashboard to monitor Rafay data from this integration.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Support
