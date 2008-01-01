  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityRabbitMQ
rabbitmq

RabbitMQ

New Relic RabbitMQ offers multiple dashboards for monitoring nodes and ensuring that messages move efficiently through broker queues, from producer to consumer applications.
RabbitMQ
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
RabbitMQ quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

RabbitMQ

RabbitMQ screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
RabbitMQ observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

RabbitMQ

Lightweight message queue and broker service that gives disparate services a common communication point.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

RabbitMQ performance

RabbitMQ is an open-source message broker that supports multiple protocols. It acts as a broker, fielding messages sent from a “producer” application and distributing them to the “consumer” applications for which they are designated.

The New Relic RabbitMQ agent monitors the performance of RabbitMQ instances, giving insights into their activity. It targets the AMQP RabbitMQ distribution that integrates with Node.js.

RabbitMQ quickstart highlights

The New Relic RabbitMQ quickstart automatically instruments your RabbitMQ application, and comes pre-built dashboards visualizing:

  • Total Used File Descriptors by Node
  • Total Memory Usage by Node
  • Consumers by Queue
  • Consumer Message Utilization by Queue
  • Total Messages by Queue
  • Total Message Throughput by Queue
  • Published Messages by Queue
  • Published Messages Throughput by Queue
New Relic + RabbitMQ - Your tool for better monitoring

Monitor RabbitMQ to ensure it’s coordinating messages between producer and consumer apps in a timely and efficient manner. Silent failures are common in RabbitMQ, frequently causing messages to hang or never be delivered.

This can drastically warp the downstream behavior of an app. By monitoring RabbitMQ application health, system administrators can catch these errors before they occur.

The key metrics to keep an eye on include memory usage, message throughput and utilization by queue, and queue consumers. Monitoring memory usage allows for detection of system overloads. Similarly, throughput and utilization trade off on queue capacity.

Queues that are underutilized can be identified for message acceptance, and queues with low throughput can be investigated for hanging messages. Finally, insight into queue consumers can help to evenly distribute them across available queues.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Daniel Gola

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved