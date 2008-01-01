  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityInfrastructure
infrastructure

Infrastructure

New Relic's instant observability quickstart includes custom views, alerts, and multiple customizable dashboards to understand performance and availability of your hosts and operating system.
Infrastructure
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Infrastructure quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Infrastructure Dashboard

Infrastructure Dashboard screenshot 0
Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo
Documentation  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any documentation. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Infrastructure monitoring quickstart

Infrastructure monitoring provides deep visibility into performance, available resources, and your entire estate at a glance. Remote infrastructure monitoring tools collect and display data and related attributes represented by various metrics and metadata.

Quickly identify and resolve issues, averting potential downtime with our infrastructure monitoring. By triggering alerts, infrastructure monitoring also improves overall flexibility and scalability to manage peaks. Drill down into specific errors and resolve them to ensure that your environment is fully optimized.

New Relic's infrastructure quickstart provides visibility across the entire stack and enables greater scale and efficiency. It's a monitoring solution for multifaceted hybrid environments including pre-built dashboards and alerts.

Quickstart highlights

New Relic's infrastructure monitoring tool provides instant observability out-of-the-box.

This quickstart includes multiple customizable dashboards, including:

  • Server CPU
  • Memory usage
  • System load
  • Process breakdown, and more
New Relic infrastructure monitoring

Instant observability with New Relic quickstarts minimizes the complexity in efficiently managing enterprise infrastructure. You can see everything at a glance with New Relic's infrastructure dashboard. Quickly see the status of key infrastructure components with our pre-built dashboards.

New Relic's instant observability quickstart helps DevOps engineers reduce complexity and enhance efficiency through unmatched visibility in an infrastructure dashboard.

New Relic capabilities

On top of the benefits from this quickstart, New Relic infrastructure monitoring provides advanced features, including:

  • Custom views
  • Kubernetes cluster explorer
  • Kubernetes monitoring
  • Limitless scaling

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Darren Doyle

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved