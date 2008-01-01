IBM MQ performance

IBM MQ allows independent and potentially non-concurrent applications on a distributed system to securely communicate with each other, using messages.

The IBM MQ integration allows you to monitor the performance of MQ Objects like channels and queues . The metrics collected include depth of your queues, how much space your queues have for additional messages, and the age of a queue’s oldest message. Analyzing metrics over time allows you to scale your instances accordingly in order to prevent full queues, which can delay message delivery.

IBM MQ quickstart highlights

The IBM MQ quickstart automatically instruments your IBM MQ infrastructure, and comes pre-built dashboard visualizing: