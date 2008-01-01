  • Log in
IBM MQ

The IBM MQ integration enables performance monitoring of IBM MQ infrastructure.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
IBM MQ quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

IBM MQ - Dashboard

IBM MQ - Dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
IBM MQ observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

IBM MQ monitoring integration

Our IBM MQ integration collects and sends dimensional metrics from IBM MQ.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts.
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

IBM MQ performance

IBM MQ allows independent and potentially non-concurrent applications on a distributed system to securely communicate with each other, using messages.

The IBM MQ integration allows you to monitor the performance of MQ Objects like channels and queues . The metrics collected include depth of your queues, how much space your queues have for additional messages, and the age of a queue’s oldest message. Analyzing metrics over time allows you to scale your instances accordingly in order to prevent full queues, which can delay message delivery.

IBM MQ quickstart highlights

The IBM MQ quickstart automatically instruments your IBM MQ infrastructure, and comes pre-built dashboard visualizing:

  • Total of Connections
  • Connections by Queue Manager
  • Total of Errors
  • Errors by Queue Manager
  • Total of Messages
  • Messages by Queue Manager
  • Messages by Queue
  • Queue Depth
  • Expired messages by Queue
  • Filesystem usage

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
