  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityPrometheus Agent
prometheus-agent

Prometheus Agent

The official New Relic Quickstart for Prometheus Agent. Install the Quickstart to get a customized dashboard providing full insight into the performance of your Prometheus Server instances and the metrics volume sent to New Relic.
Prometheus Agent
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Prometheus Agent quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Prometheus Agent

Prometheus Agent screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Prometheus Agent observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Prometheus Agent

Install and configure New Relic Prometheus Agent

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

About New Relic Prometheus Agent

New Relic created the Prometheus Agent in order to simplify the experience of configuring features like discovery, filtering, metrics decoration, and sharding.

It generates a configuration file that is used to run a Prometheus Server in Agent mode to later send the metrics to the New Relic Remote Write Endpoint.

About the Quickstart

You can use this Quickstart dashboard to get insight into the performance of your Prometheus Server instances and the metrics volume sent to New Relic.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Marc Sanmiquel

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved