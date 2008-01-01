About New Relic Prometheus Agent

New Relic created the Prometheus Agent in order to simplify the experience of configuring features like discovery, filtering, metrics decoration, and sharding.

It generates a configuration file that is used to run a Prometheus Server in Agent mode to later send the metrics to the New Relic Remote Write Endpoint.

About the Quickstart

You can use this Quickstart dashboard to get insight into the performance of your Prometheus Server instances and the metrics volume sent to New Relic.