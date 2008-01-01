New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions

What's included?
Application Server Instance Memory Usage Over Threshold
SAP Instance memory usage is high. Check run away processes or consider increasing memory for the SAP instance.
Background Job Failed
Job failed. Check log for error messages.
Background Job Runing too slow
Background job is running slower than usual.
Background Job waiting too long to start
Background job is waiting longer than usual to start.
CPU Usage Too High
Identify processes that heavily consumes CPU resources and investigate. Consider allocate more resources if no specific problematic process can be identified.
Database is not available
Database is not able to serve all requests. This might be a result of not enough resources on DB server or some transactions used up all the resources. The loss of signal alert may indicate the database is down.
Database Space Usage too High
Database space usage exceeds the designated threshold. You may want to allocate more space for database or clean up unused data to free up space.
Dialog Response over Threshold
Dialog response time over threshold suggests slow system performance. If the signal is lost, it may indicate the system/instance is not available.
Host Memory Usage too High
Consider increasing host memory or scale out deploying more hosts. Also look for processes that use a lot of memory.
IDOC Errors over Threshold
IDOC errors over the threshold. Check the IDOC processing status.
Not Enough App Server Instance Free Work Process
The Work Process resource usage is high. Check if there are run away processes or consider increasing system resources and Work Process numbers allowed.
RFC Queues in Error
Check logs to see why RFC queues are in error status.
Slow IDOC Processing Time
IDOC processing time longer than usual.
Slow Responding HTTP Destination
HTTP Destination response slower than usual.
Slow Responding RFC Destination
RFC Destination responses slower than usual.
Too many errors in the System
Number of errors are higher than usual.
Transaction is running slow
Transaction is running slower than usual.
Why New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions
With New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions, you can inspect all of your SAP and non-SAP systems through one centralized view of your infrastructure, application, and business processes. -- Our solution is designed to not impact performance of the SAP production servers, and instead concentrates the monitoring load on a central, non-production server. -- The solution is SAP Certified, and installs quickly and conveniently, allowing for easy installation with as little as 1-2 hour required. -- Once our SAP connector is installed, all telemetry data from SAP is conveniently available via out-of-the-box dashboards, system views, business process views, and other powerful visualizations in the New Relic platform. -- Monitor SAP application performance and overall health data in one place. Telemetry metrics, events, logs, and traces all come together in a central view within a single UI. -- View your data in relation to your business processes. Understand your infrastructure and application data from the viewpoint of your corresponding business processes, such as order-to-cash and procure-to-pay. -- Spot problems quickly with visualizations. By querying and viewing relevant data in customizable charts and dashboards, you can identify root causes and resolve problems faster. -- Prevent problems before they occur. Use our advanced alerting functionality to be notified about problems before they impact customers.
