A SAP-Certified integration that brings together all your SAP and non-SAP telemetry–events, metrics, logs and traces into a unified data platform, for a single view of infrastructure, application and business processes.
See installation docs
What's included?

Dashboard  
3
New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions quickstart contains 3 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

SAP Dashboards

Monitor SAP systems and applications performances

SAP Dashboards screenshot 0
Alerts  
17
New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions observability quickstart contains 17 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Application Server Instance Memory Usage Over Threshold

SAP Instance memory usage is high. Check run away processes or consider increasing memory for the SAP instance.

Background Job Failed

Job failed. Check log for error messages.

Background Job Runing too slow

Background job is running slower than usual.

Background Job waiting too long to start

Background job is waiting longer than usual to start.

CPU Usage Too High

Identify processes that heavily consumes CPU resources and investigate. Consider allocate more resources if no specific problematic process can be identified.

Database is not available

Database is not able to serve all requests. This might be a result of not enough resources on DB server or some transactions used up all the resources. The loss of signal alert may indicate the database is down.

Database Space Usage too High

Database space usage exceeds the designated threshold. You may want to allocate more space for database or clean up unused data to free up space.

Dialog Response over Threshold

Dialog response time over threshold suggests slow system performance. If the signal is lost, it may indicate the system/instance is not available.

Host Memory Usage too High

Consider increasing host memory or scale out deploying more hosts. Also look for processes that use a lot of memory.

IDOC Errors over Threshold

IDOC errors over the threshold. Check the IDOC processing status.

Not Enough App Server Instance Free Work Process

The Work Process resource usage is high. Check if there are run away processes or consider increasing system resources and Work Process numbers allowed.

RFC Queues in Error

Check logs to see why RFC queues are in error status.

Slow IDOC Processing Time

IDOC processing time longer than usual.

Slow Responding HTTP Destination

HTTP Destination response slower than usual.

Slow Responding RFC Destination

RFC Destination responses slower than usual.

Too many errors in the System

Number of errors are higher than usual.

Transaction is running slow

Transaction is running slower than usual.

Documentation  
1
New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions

New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions feature overview

Why New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions

With New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions, you can inspect all of your SAP and non-SAP systems through one centralized view of your infrastructure, application, and business processes. -- Our solution is designed to not impact performance of the SAP production servers, and instead concentrates the monitoring load on a central, non-production server. -- The solution is SAP Certified, and installs quickly and conveniently, allowing for easy installation with as little as 1-2 hour required. -- Once our SAP connector is installed, all telemetry data from SAP is conveniently available via out-of-the-box dashboards, system views, business process views, and other powerful visualizations in the New Relic platform. -- Monitor SAP application performance and overall health data in one place. Telemetry metrics, events, logs, and traces all come together in a central view within a single UI. -- View your data in relation to your business processes. Understand your infrastructure and application data from the viewpoint of your corresponding business processes, such as order-to-cash and procure-to-pay. -- Spot problems quickly with visualizations. By querying and viewing relevant data in customizable charts and dashboards, you can identify root causes and resolve problems faster. -- Prevent problems before they occur. Use our advanced alerting functionality to be notified about problems before they impact customers.

How to use this quickstart

  Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  Click the install button.
  Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They're filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
