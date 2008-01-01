Why New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions

With New Relic Monitoring for SAP® Solutions, you can inspect all of your SAP and non-SAP systems through one centralized view of your infrastructure, application, and business processes. -- Our solution is designed to not impact performance of the SAP production servers, and instead concentrates the monitoring load on a central, non-production server. -- The solution is SAP Certified, and installs quickly and conveniently, allowing for easy installation with as little as 1-2 hour required. -- Once our SAP connector is installed, all telemetry data from SAP is conveniently available via out-of-the-box dashboards, system views, business process views, and other powerful visualizations in the New Relic platform. -- Monitor SAP application performance and overall health data in one place. Telemetry metrics, events, logs, and traces all come together in a central view within a single UI. -- View your data in relation to your business processes. Understand your infrastructure and application data from the viewpoint of your corresponding business processes, such as order-to-cash and procure-to-pay. -- Spot problems quickly with visualizations. By querying and viewing relevant data in customizable charts and dashboards, you can identify root causes and resolve problems faster. -- Prevent problems before they occur. Use our advanced alerting functionality to be notified about problems before they impact customers.