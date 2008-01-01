  • Log in
Gigamon Cloud Suite enables collection of network traffic from every instance in the cloud collecting metadata of over 5,000 network traffic-related attributes for a holistic overview of and a much deeper level of security-related inspection.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Gigamon Newrelic quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Agentless Gigamon View

Agentless Gigamon View screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Gigamon Newrelic observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Gigamon integration guide

An overview of the architecture and deployment methodology for Gigamon Hawk integrated with New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Gigamon helps the world’s leading organizations run fast, stay secure and innovate. We provide the industry’s first elastic visibility and analytics fabric, which closes the cloud visibility gap by enabling cloud tools to see the network and network tools to see the cloud. With visibility across their entire hybrid cloud network, organizations can improve customer experience, eliminate security blind spots, and reduce cost and complexity. Gigamon has been awarded over 90 technology patents and enjoys world-class customer satisfaction with more than 4,000 organizations, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and hundreds of government and educational organizations worldwide.

To try this integration in your environment please reach out to tme@gigamon.com. If you are not aware of Gigamon Cloud Suite please reach out to sales@gigamon.com.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Haider Jarral

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
