The controllable self-hosted productivity platform. Monitor the server, check the condition of it and keep a watch on what happens to your files with our Infrastructure agent and Prometheus open metric integration.
What's included?

Dashboard  
Nextcloud quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Nextcloud

Nextcloud screenshot 0
Alerts  
Nextcloud observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Heap Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when the Heap Memory Usage is below 2 for atleast 5 minutes.

Scrape Errors

This alert is triggered when the cache size limit is reached above 4 for atleast 5 minutes.

Documentation  
Nextcloud observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Nextcloud

Integrate your Nextcloud processes with our Infrastructure agent and Prometheus open metric integration to collect data and send it to New Relic.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Nextcloud

With New Relic's Nextcloud monitoring system, keep an eye on your Nextcloud in real-time, correlate transactions moving across the application environment and troubleshoot the issue which you are facing.

Why monitor Nextcloud?

Control, monitor and secure all the data of Nextcloud with Infrastructure monitoring agent and Prometheus open metric integration to view a thorough Nextcloud server dashboard that contains a high-level overview of their app's performance.

  • Assist teams in creating architectural maps, tracking down all the issues fast, and observing the Apdex of the app.
  • Maintain a quick throughput and low latency.
  • Control over the workflow of Nextcloud .
  • Check the health of the dependencies such as database, application, server.
  • Give specific results to help with the problems.
What’s included?

The New Relic Nextcloud monitoring quickstart offers rapid observability:

  • Alerts (heap memory usage, scrape errors).
  • Dashboards (uptime, free space in bytes, total active users, heap memory usage and more).
  • Enables administrators to keep track of the status and operation of a Nextcloud server installation.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

