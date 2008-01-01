Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Nextcloud

With New Relic's Nextcloud monitoring system, keep an eye on your Nextcloud in real-time, correlate transactions moving across the application environment and troubleshoot the issue which you are facing.

Why monitor Nextcloud?

Control, monitor and secure all the data of Nextcloud with Infrastructure monitoring agent and Prometheus open metric integration to view a thorough Nextcloud server dashboard that contains a high-level overview of their app's performance.

Assist teams in creating architectural maps, tracking down all the issues fast, and observing the Apdex of the app.

Maintain a quick throughput and low latency.

Control over the workflow of Nextcloud .

Check the health of the dependencies such as database, application, server.

Give specific results to help with the problems.

What’s included?

The New Relic Nextcloud monitoring quickstart offers rapid observability: