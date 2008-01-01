  • Log in
With our infrastructure agent and Flex configuration setup, you can monitor and validate your lighttpd processes right out of the box: analyze and capture your server's performance data.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Lighttpd quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Lighttpd

Lighttpd screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
Lighttpd observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Average Number of Connections

This alert is triggered when the average number of connections are above 6000 for at least 2 minutes.

Average Number of Requests for 5 seconds

This alert is triggered when the average number of requests for 5 seconds are above 6000 for at least 5 minutes.

High Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when the memory usage is above 90% for at least 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Lighttpd observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Lighttpd

To collect data and deliver it to New Relic, integrate your lighttpd processes with our infrastructure agent and Flex configuration.

Comprehensive monitoring for your lighttpd server

Lighttpd is an open-source web server designed for high-performance situations while staying standards-compliant, secure, and adaptable.

Why monitor your lighttpd server?

Lighttpd monitoring provides important information to help you construct a complete picture of your web server's performance. This performance data includes uptime, network in bytes and packets, number of connections, and more.

What’s included?

When you monitor your lighttpd server with New Relic, you get immediate full-stack observability, including:

  • Alerts on things like average number of connections, average number of requests and high memory usage.
  • Dashboards to monitor crucial performance metrics such as uptime, connection state handle request, connection state still alive, networks, requests per second, and more.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
