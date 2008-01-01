What's included?
Average Number of Connections
This alert is triggered when the average number of connections are above 6000 for at least 2 minutes.
Average Number of Requests for 5 seconds
This alert is triggered when the average number of requests for 5 seconds are above 6000 for at least 5 minutes.
High Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when the memory usage is above 90% for at least 5 minutes.
Comprehensive monitoring for your lighttpd server
Lighttpd is an open-source web server designed for high-performance situations while staying standards-compliant, secure, and adaptable.
Why monitor your lighttpd server?
Lighttpd monitoring provides important information to help you construct a complete picture of your web server's performance. This performance data includes uptime, network in bytes and packets, number of connections, and more.
When you monitor your lighttpd server with New Relic, you get immediate full-stack observability, including:
- Alerts on things like average number of connections, average number of requests and high memory usage.
- Dashboards to monitor crucial performance metrics such as uptime, connection state handle request, connection state still alive, networks, requests per second, and more.
