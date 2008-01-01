  • Log in
Google Cloud Spanner (OTel monitoring)

Leverage OTel to monitor GCP Cloud Spanner
Google Cloud Spanner (OTel monitoring)
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Google Cloud Spanner (OTel monitoring) quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

GCP Cloud Spanner

GCP Cloud Spanner screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Google Cloud Spanner (OTel monitoring) observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Example Prometheus exporter

Example Google Cloud Spanner prometheus exporter

Prometheus New Relic docs

Sending and identifying Prometheus data to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Google Cloud Spanner?

Google Cloud Spanner is a Globally-distributed relational database service built for the cloud. Add schemas, write and modify data, and run queries.

How it works

This quickstart works by using the Prometheus OTel exporter to send Spanner metrics to New Relic.

Get started!

The metric data available with this quickstart pairs alongside the infrastructure monitoring quickstart for full stack observability on your cloud spanner intance. This integration focuses on Query metrics, Transaction metrics, and other DB monitoring metrics, while the infra integration focuses on monitoring the infrastructure.

About this quickstart

This integration gives you visibility into key metrics on your Spanner isntance. NOTE: The dashboard included in this quickstart works by using finding instrumentation.source = gcpspanner. If you want to use this without changing the queries, be sure to use this as the name to identify the data source. Here are some of the key metrics you can monitor with this integration:

  • Summary of active queries
  • Lock insights
  • Query details
  • Query insights
  • Transaction details
  • Transaction insights

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
