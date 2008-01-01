Google Cloud Spanner (OTel monitoring)

What is Google Cloud Spanner?

Google Cloud Spanner is a Globally-distributed relational database service built for the cloud. Add schemas, write and modify data, and run queries.

How it works

This quickstart works by using the Prometheus OTel exporter to send Spanner metrics to New Relic.

Get started!

The metric data available with this quickstart pairs alongside the infrastructure monitoring quickstart for full stack observability on your cloud spanner intance. This integration focuses on Query metrics, Transaction metrics, and other DB monitoring metrics, while the infra integration focuses on monitoring the infrastructure.

About this quickstart

This integration gives you visibility into key metrics on your Spanner isntance. NOTE: The dashboard included in this quickstart works by using finding instrumentation.source = gcpspanner. If you want to use this without changing the queries, be sure to use this as the name to identify the data source. Here are some of the key metrics you can monitor with this integration: