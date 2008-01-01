  • Log in
The Zebrium integration allows you to automatically see details of root cause on any New Relic dashboard
Zebrium Root Cause as a Service
What's included?

Dashboard  
Zebrium Root Cause as a Service quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Zebrium Root Cause as a Service

Zebrium Root Cause as a Service screenshot 0
Documentation  
Zebrium Root Cause as a Service observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Documentation for the Zebrium New Relic integration

Step-by-step instructions for installing the Zebrium New Relic integration

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Zebrium

Zebrium Root Cause as a Service reduces downtime by helping users find the root cause of problems more quickly. It works by using statistical machine learning on logs and achieves a proven accuracy rate of 95%. This is done without any manual training or rules. When there's a problem, you can now automatically see the root cause directly on any New Relic dashboard.

How to use Zebrium
  • Send your logs to Zebrium by installing an open source log collector (Zebrium does not retain your logs, it analyzes them inline).
  • When you know there is a problem, simply look at the Zebrium dashboard and you will see root cause indicators to explain what happened
Benefits
  • For problems that require digging through logs, speed up resolution by 10x
  • Proactively catch problems without requiring any rules
  • Reduce the burden on engineering, SREs and Devops when solving complex incidents
The Zebrium quickstart includes a dashboard that shows:
  • A vertical bar whenever Zebrium detects a potential problem
  • A listing of Zebrium detection summaries that includes an NLP generated summary and a link to the full report in the Zebrium UI
  • Metric charts showing log counts, error counts and anomaly counts

Questions? Please contact Zebrium.

How to use this quickstart

  Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Rod Bagg (Zebrium), Gavin Cohen (Zebrium)

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

