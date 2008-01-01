What's included?
Dashboard 1
Zebrium Root Cause as a Service quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Zebrium Root Cause as a Service observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Zebrium
Zebrium Root Cause as a Service reduces downtime by helping users find the root cause of problems more quickly. It works by using statistical machine learning on logs and achieves a proven accuracy rate of 95%. This is done without any manual training or rules. When there's a problem, you can now automatically see the root cause directly on any New Relic dashboard.
How to use Zebrium
- Send your logs to Zebrium by installing an open source log collector (Zebrium does not retain your logs, it analyzes them inline).
- When you know there is a problem, simply look at the Zebrium dashboard and you will see root cause indicators to explain what happened
Benefits
- For problems that require digging through logs, speed up resolution by 10x
- Proactively catch problems without requiring any rules
- Reduce the burden on engineering, SREs and Devops when solving complex incidents
The Zebrium quickstart includes a dashboard that shows:
- A vertical bar whenever Zebrium detects a potential problem
- A listing of Zebrium detection summaries that includes an NLP generated summary and a link to the full report in the Zebrium UI
- Metric charts showing log counts, error counts and anomaly counts
Questions? Please contact Zebrium.
