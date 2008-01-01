Comprehensive MEAN stack monitoring system

MEAN stack is an open source JavaScript-based web application development framework for building dynamic websites and web applications. The stack consists of MongoDB, ExpressJS, Angular and NodeJS. Since all the components are based on JavaScript and JSON, the integration between the components of the stack is intuitive and straightforward. Each of these 4 powerful technologies provides an end-to-end framework for the developers to work in and each of these technologies plays a big part in the development of web applications.

What should you look for in a MEAN dashboard?

Metrics of MongoDB, i.e. number of active connections, database details, usage time and many more.

Metrics of ExpressJS, NodeJS, i.e. number of web transactions, top 10 transactions and the transactions errors, memory usage and many more.

Metrics of Angular, i.e. number of viewed urls, page views by city, ajax requests and many more. You are also free to create your own chart by using the stored metrics.

What’s included in the MEAN quickstart?

Install this quickstart to install preconfigured observability solutions: