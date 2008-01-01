What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 4
First Contentful Paint
This alert is triggered when the first contentful paint takes more than 3 seconds for 5 minutes.
High Memory Usage (MB)
This alert is triggered when the server memory is higher than 90 MB for 5 minutes.
MongoDB Connection Count
This alert is triggered when there are more than 2000 MongoDB connections created within a 5 minute period.
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when 10 or more transactions fail for 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
Comprehensive MEAN stack monitoring system
MEAN stack is an open source JavaScript-based web application development framework for building dynamic websites and web applications. The stack consists of MongoDB, ExpressJS, Angular and NodeJS. Since all the components are based on JavaScript and JSON, the integration between the components of the stack is intuitive and straightforward. Each of these 4 powerful technologies provides an end-to-end framework for the developers to work in and each of these technologies plays a big part in the development of web applications.
What should you look for in a MEAN dashboard?
- Metrics of MongoDB, i.e. number of active connections, database details, usage time and many more.
- Metrics of ExpressJS, NodeJS, i.e. number of web transactions, top 10 transactions and the transactions errors, memory usage and many more.
- Metrics of Angular, i.e. number of viewed urls, page views by city, ajax requests and many more. You are also free to create your own chart by using the stored metrics.
What’s included in the MEAN quickstart?
Install this quickstart to install preconfigured observability solutions:
- Multiple high-value alerts including average number of created connections, FCP score, memory usage and more.
- Informative dashboards (Top 10 transactions, connections, database indexes and more).
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.