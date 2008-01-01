  • Log in
MEAN Stack

MEAN is named for the four major technologies that comprise the stack's layers: MongoDB, Express, Angular, and NodeJS. Our MEAN integration with the Browser monitoring agent(Angular), Database monitoring agent(MongoDB) and Application Monitoring agent(Nodejs), lets you monitor your apps with our quickstart dashboards right out of the box.
MEAN Stack
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
MEAN Stack quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

MExN

MExN screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
MEAN Stack observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

First Contentful Paint

This alert is triggered when the first contentful paint takes more than 3 seconds for 5 minutes.

High Memory Usage (MB)

This alert is triggered when the server memory is higher than 90 MB for 5 minutes.

MongoDB Connection Count

This alert is triggered when there are more than 2000 MongoDB connections created within a 5 minute period.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when 10 or more transactions fail for 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
MEAN Stack observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

MEAN stack installation documentation

Integrate your MEAN app and get your data into New Relic.

Comprehensive MEAN stack monitoring system

MEAN stack is an open source JavaScript-based web application development framework for building dynamic websites and web applications. The stack consists of MongoDB, ExpressJS, Angular and NodeJS. Since all the components are based on JavaScript and JSON, the integration between the components of the stack is intuitive and straightforward. Each of these 4 powerful technologies provides an end-to-end framework for the developers to work in and each of these technologies plays a big part in the development of web applications.

What should you look for in a MEAN dashboard?

  • Metrics of MongoDB, i.e. number of active connections, database details, usage time and many more.
  • Metrics of ExpressJS, NodeJS, i.e. number of web transactions, top 10 transactions and the transactions errors, memory usage and many more.
  • Metrics of Angular, i.e. number of viewed urls, page views by city, ajax requests and many more. You are also free to create your own chart by using the stored metrics.

What’s included in the MEAN quickstart?

Install this quickstart to install preconfigured observability solutions:

  • Multiple high-value alerts including average number of created connections, FCP score, memory usage and more.
  • Informative dashboards (Top 10 transactions, connections, database indexes and more).

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

