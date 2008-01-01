Atlassian Jira for Errors Inbox

Integrate your error management with automatic Jira ticketing

Errors inbox is an error-tracking solution that helps you proactively detect, triage, and resolve errors to help you to fix them before they impact your users. Connect errors inbox to Jira Software to easily create Jira Software issues for your errors in seconds, allowing for faster collaboration and resolution.

Why use New Relic errors inbox?

Track, triage, and resolve errors in one place: Errors are grouped and displayed on a single screen for visibility and easy triaging. Tackle errors across the full application stack with APM, RUM, Mobile, and Serverless (Lambda Functions) data tracked.

Proactively review and triage errors before they affect customers. Get to the root cause faster with full error details, including stack traces and logs in context, provided in the error inbox. Collaborate across teams: Squash bugs as a team with shared error visibility, shared comments, and an integration with Slack.

File Jira Software issues without leaving your workflow

With this built-in two way integration, you can connect New Relic errors inbox with Jira Software to easily create Jira issues in seconds, to drive faster collaboration and resolution. Leverage issue templates that automatically contain error details and link directly to the stack trace and for quick access. Plus, Jira issues are stored alongside the associated error group, so if the error occurs again, you can easily access associated tickets.

The connection between errors inbox and Jira Software is automatically included in the errors inbox UI. All you have to do is connect your account and API token.

Errors inbox for Jira is available for free to all New Relic full platform users and Jira Cloud users.

Set up the integration in minutes

Connecting errors inbox and Jira Software is simple. Check out the resources below to help you get started: