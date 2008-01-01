  • Log in
Bitbucket quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Bitbucket

Bitbucket observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Bitbucket pipe integration docs

Bitbucket pipe integration to send an event to New Relic from your Bitbucket pipeline.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Atlassian Bitbucket quickstart

About Bitbucket

With best-in-class Jira integration, and built-in CI/CD, Bitbucket Cloud is the native Git tool in Atlassian’s Open DevOps solution.

About this quickstart

This quickstart is built around a Bitbucket Pipe integration. This tool will enable you to send CI/CD events into New Relic, where you can monitor your Bitbucket Pipelines.

With this visualization you can monitor:

  • Number of events/pipeline builds
  • Track priority events
  • Real time event log from your pipeline
  • Events and priority events over time

Joseph Counts (New Relic)

