Bitbucket quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Bitbucket observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Atlassian Bitbucket quickstart
About Bitbucket
With best-in-class Jira integration, and built-in CI/CD, Bitbucket Cloud is the native Git tool in Atlassian’s Open DevOps solution.
About this quickstart
This quickstart is built around a Bitbucket Pipe integration. This tool will enable you to send CI/CD events into New Relic, where you can monitor your Bitbucket Pipelines.
With this visualization you can monitor:
- Number of events/pipeline builds
- Track priority events
- Real time event log from your pipeline
- Events and priority events over time
How to use this quickstart
Joseph Counts (New Relic)
