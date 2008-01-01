  • Log in
Visualize Speedscale traffic replay performance data in New Relic One dashboards to see how new code will perform in production.
Speedscale
What's included?

Dashboard  
Speedscale quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Speedscale Reports

Speedscale Reports screenshot 0
Documentation  
Speedscale observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

New Relic Explorer Hub

Ask questions in the post on New Relic Explorer Hub

Speedscale Installation Docs

The only prerequisite is to obtain your New Relic account id and license key.

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Speedscale lets you capture traffic from one environment and replay elsewhere. Use the traffic replay to validate new code performance and functionality. Track the SRE golden signals of latency, throughput, CPU, memory and error metrics before you deploy. Preview your container or API behavior in your CI pipeline without having to write any scripts. Any necessary backends are provided by Speedscale’s mocking technology, which also uses past traffic to generate proper responses you expect during traffic replay.

Speedscale Snapshots are subsets of traffic that you would like to replay to test how your new code reacts, similar to test scenarios. Deploying this quickstart adds a Speedscale dashboard to your New Relic account that includes replay success rates, response time and deep links to reports.

Read the integration tutorial for the Speedscale quickstart on New Relic Explorer Hub.

If you have questions about this quickstart please contact support@speedscale.com.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Speedscale Inc.

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
