  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityJFrog Platform
jfrog-platform

JFrog Platform

FluentD-based custom log forwarder for the JFrog platform for customers using New Relic's observability platform
JFrog Platform
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
2
JFrog Platform quickstart contains 2 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Jfrog Xray

This dashboard provides a summary of Logs (access, service, traffic log volumes, HTTP response codes, errors etc), Metrics (System performance, number and type of Artifacts and Components scanned), Violations (Security Vulnerabiities and Licnse issues)

Jfrog Xray screenshot 0

Jfrog Artifactory

This dashboard provides an overview of usage statistics of JFrog Artifactory logs (Application, Audit, Docker, Requests) and overview of the System metrics, JVM statistics, Storage consumption, Garbage collection, and other operational insights associated with JFrog Artifactory

Documentation  
1
JFrog Platform observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

JFrog Observability Solution

JFrog Github documentation

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Why monitor JFrog Platform

The JFrog Platform is a leading universal end-to-end DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, orchestrating, monitoring, and optimizing your Cl/ CD pipeline. These different elements of the JFrog platform need to be monitored in order for the enterprise to know in real-time about the health, performance and security of the DevOps supply chain.

JFrog Platform quickstart highlights

The integration will surface Platform Logs, Xray Violations data and system performance data available through Open Metrics, as pre-built dashboards within a JFrog Platform application made available within the New Relic One Programmable Observability platform.

  • Monitor the JFrog platform in your familiar and convenient New Relic One Programmable Observability platform
  • Pre-built JFrog dashboards depicting critical logs and metrics from the JFrog platform
  • Utilizes FluentD, an open source and one of the most lightweight log processors and forwarders in the market

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

JFrog, Mahitha Byreddy

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-23 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved