What's included?
Dashboard 2
Documentation 1
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Why monitor JFrog Platform
The JFrog Platform is a leading universal end-to-end DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, orchestrating, monitoring, and optimizing your Cl/ CD pipeline. These different elements of the JFrog platform need to be monitored in order for the enterprise to know in real-time about the health, performance and security of the DevOps supply chain.
JFrog Platform quickstart highlights
The integration will surface Platform Logs, Xray Violations data and system performance data available through Open Metrics, as pre-built dashboards within a JFrog Platform application made available within the New Relic One Programmable Observability platform.
- Monitor the JFrog platform in your familiar and convenient New Relic One Programmable Observability platform
- Pre-built JFrog dashboards depicting critical logs and metrics from the JFrog platform
- Utilizes FluentD, an open source and one of the most lightweight log processors and forwarders in the market
How to use this quickstart
Authors
JFrog, Mahitha Byreddy
Support
Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.