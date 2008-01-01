Why monitor JFrog Platform

The JFrog Platform is a leading universal end-to-end DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, orchestrating, monitoring, and optimizing your Cl/ CD pipeline. These different elements of the JFrog platform need to be monitored in order for the enterprise to know in real-time about the health, performance and security of the DevOps supply chain.

JFrog Platform quickstart highlights

The integration will surface Platform Logs, Xray Violations data and system performance data available through Open Metrics, as pre-built dashboards within a JFrog Platform application made available within the New Relic One Programmable Observability platform.