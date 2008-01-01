Akamai Quickstart

Akamai Technologies is a leading content delivery network (CDN), cybersecurity, and cloud service provider.

DataStream 2

DataStream 2 captures performance and security logs from your delivery properties and streams them in near real-time to provide complete monitoring.

For more information please go to https://techdocs.akamai.com/datastream2/docs

DataStream 2 quickstart

The Akamai DataStream 2 quickstart enables you to monitor your performance and security logs in real time. Here are a few of the monitoring tools available with this quickstart: