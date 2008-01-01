  • Log in
The DataStream 2 quickstart will enable you to monitor and analyze your Akamai performance and security logs.
Akamai DataStream 2
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Akamai DataStream 2 quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Akamai Datastream2

Akamai Datastream2 screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
Akamai DataStream 2 observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Datastream2 - 5xx error greater than 1%

Alert triggered when the error rate(5xx errors) exceeds 1%

Documentation  
1
Akamai DataStream 2 observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation docs

Configure Akamai Datastream2 streaming logs to New Relic

Akamai Quickstart

Akamai Technologies is a leading content delivery network (CDN), cybersecurity, and cloud service provider.

DataStream 2

DataStream 2 captures performance and security logs from your delivery properties and streams them in near real-time to provide complete monitoring.

For more information please go to https://techdocs.akamai.com/datastream2/docs

DataStream 2 quickstart

The Akamai DataStream 2 quickstart enables you to monitor your performance and security logs in real time. Here are a few of the monitoring tools available with this quickstart:

  • HTTP status code distribution
  • Error rate
  • Log ingest
  • Cache hit retio
  • TLS overhead time ranges
  • Overhead byte ranges
  • HTTP protocol distribution

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Gayatri S (Akamai Technologies)

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

