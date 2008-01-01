  • Log in
JDBC-ExecuteBatch Java Agent Extension

Java agent extension to monitor the executeBatch method of the Statement, PreparedStatement and CallableStatement interfaces as a database call.
JDBC-ExecuteBatch Java Agent Extension
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
JDBC-ExecuteBatch Java Agent Extension quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Java

Java screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
JDBC-ExecuteBatch Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
JDBC-ExecuteBatch Java Agent Extension observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Java agent extension for JDBC ExecuteBatch method

Java Agent instrumentation extension for tracking executeBatch method of the Statement, PreparedStatement and CallableStatement interfaces as a database call.

What is executeBatch call?

ExecuteBatch method in jdbc submits a batch of commands to the database for execution. You If all commands execute successfully, the call returns an array of update counts.

Once the instrumentation is deployed it will start to track the call to the executeBatch method as a database call in distributed traces.

The Performance tab for the call will show the query as "Batch Execute n Queries" where n is the number of queries executed as part of the batch.

  • For calls to addBatch(String sql), it will represent the number of calls to this method before the executeBatch method is executed.
  • For PreparedStatment and CallableStatment it will represent the number of times that addBatch() is called.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
