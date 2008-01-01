What's included?
Dashboard 5
Infrastructure Integrations Data Analysis quickstart contains 5 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Infrastructure Integrations Data Analysis observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
This quickstart provides several dashboards to analyze overall data ingest created by the various Infrastructure On-Host, Cloud, and Kubernetes integrations that contribute to the "Infrastructure integrations" portion of the Data Management Hub. Additional pages have been added that analyze data ingest created by Pixie, Prometheus, and AWS CloudWatch Metric Stream integrations, which are associated with infrastructure data, but feed other categories of the Data Management Hub.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Zack Mutchler
Support
Built by New Relic
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.