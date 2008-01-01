What's included?
Documentation 1
Grafana Prometheus Integration observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Dashboard 0
This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
When you integrate Prometheus metrics with New Relic via Remote Write or the OpenMetrics Integration (2.0+) and configure New Relic as a Prometheus data source in Grafana, you can use existing Grafana dashboards and seamlessly tap into the additional monitoring, reliability, and scale we provide.
How to use this quickstart
