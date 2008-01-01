  • Log in
Grafana Dashboard Migration

Convert Grafana Prometheus dashboards to New Relic dashboards.
Grafana Dashboard Migration
What's included?

Documentation  
1
Grafana Dashboard Migration observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Convert Grafana Prometheus dashboards to New Relic dashboards.

Toolset to help New Relic customers migrate from Grafana and Prometheus to New Relic.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Telemetry Data Platform allows customers to onboard Prometheus Metrics and support New Relic as a Prometheus data source for Grafana dashboards. To help our customers that want to get rid of their Grafana instance we've build a toolset to migrate Grafana Prometheus dashboards to New Relic dashboards.

Follow the easy to execute instructions on our Github repository to start converting Grafana dashboards in minutes.

One important note is that this isn’t a perfect solution, but it should get you 95% of the way. New Relic and Grafana are very different solutions, and the tool relies heavily on our PromQL to NRQL conversion service which is not feature complete. For these reasons, not all dashboards may get imported perfectly and some clean up may be required.

How to use this quickstart

  Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  Click the install button.
  Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They're filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Amine Benzaied, Samuel Vandamme

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

