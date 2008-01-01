  • Log in
The Glassbox quickstart helps you understand the impact of application performance on your customers’ digital experience.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Glassbox quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Glassbox Digital

Glassbox Digital screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Glassbox observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Glasbox integraton guide

Integrate your Glassbox data with New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics and Session Replay platform works in real time across mobile apps and websites to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox helps teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system.

The Glassbox quickstart helps you understand the impact of application performance on your customers’ digital experience. Gain deeper contextual insights by combining the data capture and session replay capabilities of Glassbox with New Relic One. Get a view of behavioral insights and KPIs inside a pre-built New Relic dashboard, which links directly to a session replay in Glassbox, so you can find the root cause of the digital issue and fix performance issues faster.

For more information or support, please go to glassbox.com

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Joseph Counts (New Relic), Glassbox

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
