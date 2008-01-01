  • Log in
Redis Enterprise

This quickstart will allow you to visualize your Redis Enterprise analytics.
Redis Enterprise
What's included?

Dashboard  
3
Redis Enterprise quickstart contains 3 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Redis Enterprise Cluster Metrics

Redis Enterprise Cluster Metrics screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Redis Enterprise observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Redis Enterprise Documentation

How to install and configure Redis Enterprise New Relic integration

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Redis Enterprise Quickstart

Redis Enterprise is an enterprise offering of Redis that provides:
  • High availability: Up to 5 9's
  • Support: 24/7 Enterprise support
  • Geo-replication: Write data consistency across multiple data centers
  • Tiered storage: Store data on devices outside of RAM for cost savings
  • High performance: Serve up to 200M operations per second

This integration supports Redis Enterprise Software installations.

With the Redis Enterprise quickstart you can:
  • Monitor real-time performance and trends of you Redis Enterprise cluster
  • Drill down into the performance of individual Redis databases
  • Understand the Redis Active/Active metrics
Cluster level metrics
  • License Status: Information on the Enterprise license status
  • License Capacity: Capacity licensed
  • Used Capacity: Capacity currently in use
  • Cluster Capacity: Information on memory and compute resources available on the cluster
  • Total Requests: Overall throughput of the cluster in total
Database level metrics
  • Database Latency: Metrics pertaining to the latency of operations at the database level
  • Database Throughput: Detailed information of the number of read/write operations per second
  • Database Capacity: Memory usage details for capacity planning
  • Network Usage: Information on the network usage per database
  • Redis Data Retention: Expiration and Eviction statistics on object retention
Active/Active metrics
  • Lag: Time between application on servers
  • Pending: Details of the number of writes pending as part of the sync
  • Bandwidth: Information on the amount of traffic between clusters
Contact us

To get help please contact the Redis Enterprise Field Engineering

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Redis, Chris Mague

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
