What's included?
Dashboard 1
Gigamon Application Insights quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Gigamon Application Insights observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
Deep Application Visibility
Analytics tools are only as smart as the data they receive. Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence empowers New Relic with critical metadata attributes across thousands of business, consumer and IT applications and services. Get deep application visibility to rapidly pinpoint performance bottlenecks, quality issues and potential network security risks.
Authors
Gigamon
Support
Verified by New Relic
