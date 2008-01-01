  • Log in
Gigamon Application Insights

Powered by Gigamon's Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI), part of Application Intelligence, to help you monitor and manage complex digital initiatives.
Gigamon Application Insights
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Gigamon Application Insights quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Application Insights

Application Insights screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Gigamon Application Insights observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Application Metadata Intelligence

Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI) helps you monitor and manage complex digital applications using network traffic analytics.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Deep Application Visibility

Analytics tools are only as smart as the data they receive. Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence empowers New Relic with critical metadata attributes across thousands of business, consumer and IT applications and services. Get deep application visibility to rapidly pinpoint performance bottlenecks, quality issues and potential network security risks.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Gigamon

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
