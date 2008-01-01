  • Log in
Analyze the health of your Fastly CDN POP footprint with both a dashboard and alerts.
Fastly CDN
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Fastly CDN quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Fastly

Fastly screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
Fastly CDN observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Fastly CDN - Error Count by POP

Excessive errors from a specific Fastly POP may indicate content deliver issues Alert examines error count and checks for 3σ (standard deviations) Exceeding 3σ must exist for at least 5 minutes before the condition will trigger a notification

Fastly CDN - Response Time (ms) by POP

Excessive response time may impact customer experience Alert examines response time in milliseconds and checks for 3σ (standard deviations) Exceeding 3σ must exist for at least 5 minutes before the condition will trigger a notification

Documentation  
1
Fastly CDN observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation Docs

Configure Fastly streaming logs to New Relic

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

For more information or support, please go to https://support.fastly.com/

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Simon Wistow (Fastly), Josh Biggley (New Relic)

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
