What's included?
Dashboard 1
Amazon CloudFront web logs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Amazon CloudFront web logs observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Amazon CloudFront?
Speeds up the distribution of web content served from Amazon Web Services.
Get started!
Start monitoring Amazon CloudFront by sending your Amazon Cloudfront Web Logs to New Relic.
Check out our Amazon CloudFront documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's Log monitoring capabilities.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Amazon CloudFront.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Joseph Counts
Support
Built by New Relic
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.