  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityAmazon CloudFront web logs
amazon-cloudfront-web-logs

Amazon CloudFront web logs

Monitor Amazon CloudFront Web logs in New Relic
Amazon CloudFront web logs
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Amazon CloudFront web logs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Amazon Cloudfront Web Logs

Amazon Cloudfront Web Logs screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Amazon CloudFront web logs observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Amazon CloudFront web logs installation docs

Monitor Amazon CloudFront web logs in New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Amazon CloudFront?

Speeds up the distribution of web content served from Amazon Web Services.

Get started!

Start monitoring Amazon CloudFront by sending your Amazon Cloudfront Web Logs to New Relic.

Check out our Amazon CloudFront documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's Log monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Amazon CloudFront.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Joseph Counts

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved