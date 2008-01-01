What's included?
Dashboard 1
Akamai DataStream 2 quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Alerts 1
Akamai DataStream 2 observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
Datastream2 - 5xx error greater than 1%
Alert triggered when the error rate(5xx errors) exceeds 1%
Documentation 1
Akamai DataStream 2 observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Akamai Quickstart
Akamai Technologies is a leading content delivery network (CDN), cybersecurity, and cloud service provider.
DataStream 2
DataStream 2 captures performance and security logs from your delivery properties and streams them in near real-time to provide complete monitoring.
For more information please go to https://techdocs.akamai.com/datastream2/docs
DataStream 2 quickstart
The Akamai DataStream 2 quickstart enables you to monitor your performance and security logs in real time. Here are a few of the monitoring tools available with this quickstart:
- HTTP status code distribution
- Error rate
- Log ingest
- Cache hit retio
- TLS overhead time ranges
- Overhead byte ranges
- HTTP protocol distribution
How to use this quickstart
