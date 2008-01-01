  • Log in
Browser examples

Set of example dashboards based on New Relic Browser agent data.
Browser examples
What's included?

Dashboard  
4
Browser examples quickstart contains 4 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Browser Overview

Browser Overview screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Browser examples observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Browser

With New Relic One's browser monitoring solution, you get full visibility into the complete webpage life cycle of your application or website

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

A set of example dashboards based on New Relic Browser agent data. Browser measures page load timing, also known as Real User Monitoring (RUM). But it goes far beyond that to measure:

  • Actual performance data, such as by page view popularity, filtered by geographical regions important to your business, or by user satisfaction (Apdex) scores

  • Perceived performance data that measures how quickly your async or dynamic visuals and interactive page contents display

  • JavaScript error analytics, stack traces, and source maps with line-of-code visibility, to show you the end-user steps leading up to an error itself

  • Session performance with a detailed timeline and heat map of the load and interaction events during a webpage's full life cycle

  • AJAX requests indicating problems with timing, end points, and specific locations in the webpage

  • Hash-based route changes in apps with single-page application (SPA) architectures

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Darren Doyle, Alex York

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

