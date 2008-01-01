browser-examples

What's included?
Dashboard 4
Documentation 1
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
A set of example dashboards based on New Relic Browser agent data. Browser measures page load timing, also known as Real User Monitoring (RUM). But it goes far beyond that to measure:
-
Actual performance data, such as by page view popularity, filtered by geographical regions important to your business, or by user satisfaction (Apdex) scores
-
Perceived performance data that measures how quickly your async or dynamic visuals and interactive page contents display
-
JavaScript error analytics, stack traces, and source maps with line-of-code visibility, to show you the end-user steps leading up to an error itself
-
Session performance with a detailed timeline and heat map of the load and interaction events during a webpage's full life cycle
-
AJAX requests indicating problems with timing, end points, and specific locations in the webpage
-
Hash-based route changes in apps with single-page application (SPA) architectures
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Darren Doyle, Alex York
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.