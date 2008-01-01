browser-examples

A set of example dashboards based on New Relic Browser agent data. Browser measures page load timing, also known as Real User Monitoring (RUM). But it goes far beyond that to measure:

Actual performance data, such as by page view popularity, filtered by geographical regions important to your business, or by user satisfaction (Apdex) scores

Perceived performance data that measures how quickly your async or dynamic visuals and interactive page contents display

JavaScript error analytics, stack traces, and source maps with line-of-code visibility, to show you the end-user steps leading up to an error itself

Session performance with a detailed timeline and heat map of the load and interaction events during a webpage's full life cycle

AJAX requests indicating problems with timing, end points, and specific locations in the webpage