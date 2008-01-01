What is ASP .NET MVC?

Open-source web application framework developed by Microsoft, which implements the model-view-controller pattern.

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments ASP .NET MVC with the New Relic .Net agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your .Net application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for ASP .NET MVC.