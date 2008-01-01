Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for .NET

.NET Framework is a software product developed by Microsoft. It is a platform used on the Microsoft Windows operating system to build desktop and web applications and supports many programming languages.

Why monitor .NET?

.NET monitoring is an essential activity in .NET software development that enables software developers to observe the performance of an application in real-time. .NET monitoring enables a swift intervention if issues arise while the application runs.

What should you look for in a .NET Monitor?

An ideal .NET Performance Monitor must offer comprehensive and actionable information that software developers need to troubleshoot an application successfully. Some key components are:

Preemptive performance monitoring

Comprehensive full-stack performance monitoring

Intimate code insights

Granular error identification mechanism

Comprehensive .NET Framework, Common Language Runtime (CLR), and Internet Information Services (IIS) monitoring

What’s included in this quickstart:

High-value alerts

Code-related insights that acquaint developers with the intricate details of their application’s health and status by providing detailed information on errors, database queries, and transaction traces

Alerts that proactively inform developers about the status of their applications

What makes this quickstart unique?

With this quickstart, you can monitor health and status in one place, focus on the most important information, and enable preventative maintenance strategy.