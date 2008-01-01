What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 4
Apdex Score
This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for .NET
.NET Framework is a software product developed by Microsoft. It is a platform used on the Microsoft Windows operating system to build desktop and web applications and supports many programming languages.
Why monitor .NET?
.NET monitoring is an essential activity in .NET software development that enables software developers to observe the performance of an application in real-time. .NET monitoring enables a swift intervention if issues arise while the application runs.
What should you look for in a .NET Monitor?
An ideal .NET Performance Monitor must offer comprehensive and actionable information that software developers need to troubleshoot an application successfully. Some key components are:
- Preemptive performance monitoring
- Comprehensive full-stack performance monitoring
- Intimate code insights
- Granular error identification mechanism
- Comprehensive .NET Framework, Common Language Runtime (CLR), and Internet Information Services (IIS) monitoring
What’s included in this quickstart:
- High-value alerts
- Code-related insights that acquaint developers with the intricate details of their application’s health and status by providing detailed information on errors, database queries, and transaction traces
- Alerts that proactively inform developers about the status of their applications
What makes this quickstart unique?
With this quickstart, you can monitor health and status in one place, focus on the most important information, and enable preventative maintenance strategy.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.