Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Blazor Server

Microsoft developed Blazor Server to build web UIs with C#, HTML, and CSS. As a feature of ASP.NET, our Blazor Server integration with the .NET agent lets you monitor your apps with our quickstart dashboards right out of the box.

Why monitor Blazor Server?

Blazor Server offers a lot of useful features in addition to allowing C# developers to utilize their preferred language for web development. Blazor Server allows you to run your code through Blazor Server on the server or the client, and you can decide which users or devices experience each method.

There are a few compelling arguments that support the employment of Blazor Server:

All of the major browsers support Blazor Server.

Using C# for interactive web apps.

Utilize current C# libraries.

Near-native performance.

Debugging and tooling.

What’s included in this quickstart?

Get these Blazor Server monitoring features out of the box with our quickstart: