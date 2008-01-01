  • Log in
Instrument and monitor your Blazor Server application with our .NET agent. Analyze your performance data right out of the box.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Blazor Server quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Blazor Server

Blazor Server screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Blazor Server observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Blazor Server observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Blazor Server installation docs

Our .NET agent can be used to instrument and monitor your Blazor Server application. Perform an immediate analysis of your performance statistics.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Blazor Server

Microsoft developed Blazor Server to build web UIs with C#, HTML, and CSS. As a feature of ASP.NET, our Blazor Server integration with the .NET agent lets you monitor your apps with our quickstart dashboards right out of the box.

Why monitor Blazor Server?

Blazor Server offers a lot of useful features in addition to allowing C# developers to utilize their preferred language for web development. Blazor Server allows you to run your code through Blazor Server on the server or the client, and you can decide which users or devices experience each method.

There are a few compelling arguments that support the employment of Blazor Server:

  • All of the major browsers support Blazor Server.
  • Using C# for interactive web apps.
  • Utilize current C# libraries.
  • Near-native performance.
  • Debugging and tooling.

What’s included in this quickstart?

Get these Blazor Server monitoring features out of the box with our quickstart:

  • Understand the health of your system with dashboards that show throughput and error rate data, logs, web transaction time, Apdex score, and more.
  • Alerts.
  • Monitor scripts and functions.
  • Monitor web transactions.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
