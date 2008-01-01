What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 4
Apdex Score
This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes.
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%.
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Blazor Server
Microsoft developed Blazor Server to build web UIs with C#, HTML, and CSS. As a feature of ASP.NET, our Blazor Server integration with the .NET agent lets you monitor your apps with our quickstart dashboards right out of the box.
Why monitor Blazor Server?
Blazor Server offers a lot of useful features in addition to allowing C# developers to utilize their preferred language for web development. Blazor Server allows you to run your code through Blazor Server on the server or the client, and you can decide which users or devices experience each method.
There are a few compelling arguments that support the employment of Blazor Server:
- All of the major browsers support Blazor Server.
- Using C# for interactive web apps.
- Utilize current C# libraries.
- Near-native performance.
- Debugging and tooling.
What’s included in this quickstart?
Get these Blazor Server monitoring features out of the box with our quickstart:
- Understand the health of your system with dashboards that show throughput and error rate data, logs, web transaction time, Apdex score, and more.
- Alerts.
- Monitor scripts and functions.
- Monitor web transactions.
How to use this quickstart
