What's BizTalk360?
BizTalk360 is a one-stop tool for administration, monitoring and application performance management (APM) of BizTalk environments.
To be able to use the integration with New Relic from BizTalk360, you must have :
- New Relic License to be configured in BizTalk360 Application. Download the latest version of BizTalk360 from here
- BizTalk360 Platinum license .
- You must be a Super User in your BizTalk360 application to configure the New Relic environment in BizTalk360
Below are some of the important performance metrics you can see in your Newrelic dashboard.
-
BizTalk and SQL Server Health
- CPU Usage
- Memory Usage
- Disk Free Space
- Average Disk Queue Length
- Network Performance
-
Host Performance
- Host Instance performance by CPU
- Host Instance Performance by Memory
- CPU Consuming Host Instances
- Top 10 Memory Consuming Host Instances
-
BizTalk Messaging Performance
- BizTalk Host Performance
- Documents Receive/Second
- Documents Processed/Second
- Inbound Latency (Sec)
- Outbound Latency (Sec)
- Outbound Adapter Latency (Sec)
-
Throttling Performance
- Message delivery Throttling State
- Message Publishing Throttling State
- Message Delivery Outgoing Rate
- Message Delivery Incoming Rate
- Active Instance Count
