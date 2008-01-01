What's included?
Dashboard 1
Documentation 1
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Dashboard to analyse the New Relic Audit events that New Relic captures out of the box as an additional security measure for managing your New Relic account. This includes:
- Individuals added or deleted
- Role changes
- Account changes made via API
- Synthetic monitor changes
- Dashboard deletion
- Workload configuration changes
All New Relic accounts can query up to 13 months of account changes. To ensure account security, the audit logging NRQL query only tracks changes in your currently selected account. It does not show audit log events for any associated child accounts. To query changes in another account or sub-account, select the account and run a NRQL query there.
Audit logging is different than configuring audit mode for your APM agent. APM audit mode records information about all data being transmitted from your app.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Swati Joshi
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.