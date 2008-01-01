  • Log in
New Relic Audit

Dashboard to analyse the New Relic Audit events
What's included?

Dashboard  
New Relic Audit quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

New Relic Audit

New Relic Audit screenshot 0
Documentation  
New Relic Audit observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Query account audit logs

Additional information on the New Relic Audit events

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Dashboard to analyse the New Relic Audit events that New Relic captures out of the box as an additional security measure for managing your New Relic account. This includes:

  • Individuals added or deleted
  • Role changes
  • Account changes made via API
  • Synthetic monitor changes
  • Dashboard deletion
  • Workload configuration changes

All New Relic accounts can query up to 13 months of account changes. To ensure account security, the audit logging NRQL query only tracks changes in your currently selected account. It does not show audit log events for any associated child accounts. To query changes in another account or sub-account, select the account and run a NRQL query there.

Audit logging is different than configuring audit mode for your APM agent. APM audit mode records information about all data being transmitted from your app.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Swati Joshi

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
