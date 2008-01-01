  • Log in
New Relic Reports is a report generation and automation framework for New Relic.
What's included?

Documentation  
3
New Relic Reports observability quickstart contains 3 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Getting Started

A tutorial to get you started with New Relic Reports.

Installation

Installing New Relic Reports

New Relic Reports Repository

The New Relic Reports repository.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

New Relic Reports is an engine for automating the generation of custom reports built using telemetry in the New Relic Telemetry Data Platform and the delivery of those reports via a variety of channels.

Installation

Installing New Relic Reports is easy. First make sure you check the prerequisites. Then follow the installed steps.

Getting Started

Check out the Getting Started documentation to see an example of generating each type of report.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Scott DeWitt

