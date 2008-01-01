What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 3
Hard Connects Exceeding Max Limit
This alert is triggered when the Hard Connect is above 10 for 1 minute.
High Connection Load
This alert is triggered when the Connection Load is above 1000 for 5 minutes.
Pool Size Exceeding Optimum Limit
This alert is triggered when the Pool Size is above 50 for 1 minute.
Documentation 1
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for ADO.NET
When you monitor ADO.NET with New Relic, you can observe your ADO.NET data set in real time. Our .NET agent will also let you correlate transactions moving across your application environment and troubleshoot while working in a live development environment.
Why monitor ADO.NET?
Discovering data access API calls can help in identifying the following issues:
- Inaccessible databases or issues with the network library.
- Database and client software schema incompatibility.
- Problems occur when different ADO.NET components interact with one another or your own components.
- Whether hard-coded or created by an application, incorrect SQL.
- Flawed programming logic.
- Monitor web transactions.
