  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityADO.NET
ado-dotnet

ADO.NET

Discover how the ADO.NET quickstart gives you an advantage with comprehensive monitoring capabilities.
ADO.NET
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
ADO.NET quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

ADO.NET

.NET

ADO.NET screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
ADO.NET observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Hard Connects Exceeding Max Limit

This alert is triggered when the Hard Connect is above 10 for 1 minute.

High Connection Load

This alert is triggered when the Connection Load is above 1000 for 5 minutes.

Pool Size Exceeding Optimum Limit

This alert is triggered when the Pool Size is above 50 for 1 minute.

Documentation  
1
ADO.NET observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

ADO.NET installation docs

Open-source web application framework developed by Microsoft, which implements the model-view-controller pattern.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for ADO.NET

When you monitor ADO.NET with New Relic, you can observe your ADO.NET data set in real time. Our .NET agent will also let you correlate transactions moving across your application environment and troubleshoot while working in a live development environment.

Why monitor ADO.NET?

Discovering data access API calls can help in identifying the following issues:

  • Inaccessible databases or issues with the network library.
  • Database and client software schema incompatibility.
  • Problems occur when different ADO.NET components interact with one another or your own components.
  • Whether hard-coded or created by an application, incorrect SQL.
  • Flawed programming logic.

What’s included in this quickstart?

The ADO.NET monitoring quickstart from New Relic provides immediate full-stack observability:

  • Alerts (high load connection, hard connects exceeding max limit, pool size exceeding optimum limit).
  • Dashboards (hard connects per second, hard disconnects per second, number of active connections, soft connects per second and more).
  • Alerts inform end users about the quality of their applications on a proactive basis.
  • Monitor web transactions.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved