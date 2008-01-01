  • Log in
Instrument and monitor your Aerospike with the New Relic infrastructure agent. Analyze your performance data using our pre-built dashboards and alert conditions.
Aerospike quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Aerospike observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Heap Efficiency (%)

This alert is triggered when heap efficiency is below 50% for 5 minutes.

Fail Generation

This alert is triggered when more than 10 read/write transactions fail on generation check in 5 minutes.

Partitions Unavailable

This alert is triggered when partitions are unavailable for 5 minutes.

Uptime

This alert is triggered when the uptime is below 100 seconds for 5 minutes.

Aerospike observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Aerospike integration documentation

Monitor the performance metrics of your Aerospike instances in real-time with New Relic APM.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Aerospike

New Relic detects your Aerospike metrics like uptime, info stats, memory, client connections, etc. Monitor the performance metrics of your Aerospike instances in real-time with New Relic APM.

Why monitor Aerospike?

Using Aerospike database instrumentation, you can monitor cluster health, database performance, and alerts based on instantaneous and cumulative metrics.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic Aerospike monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:

  • Alerts for Aerospike (failed generation, unavailable partitions, uptime and heap efficiency %)
  • Dashboards (uptime, info stats, memory, client connections, etc)

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
See installation docs
Authors

New Relic, Ramana reddy

