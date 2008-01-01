What's included?
Heap Efficiency (%)
This alert is triggered when heap efficiency is below 50% for 5 minutes.
Fail Generation
This alert is triggered when more than 10 read/write transactions fail on generation check in 5 minutes.
Partitions Unavailable
This alert is triggered when partitions are unavailable for 5 minutes.
Uptime
This alert is triggered when the uptime is below 100 seconds for 5 minutes.
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Aerospike
New Relic detects your Aerospike metrics like uptime, info stats, memory, client connections, etc. Monitor the performance metrics of your Aerospike instances in real-time with New Relic APM.
Why monitor Aerospike?
Using Aerospike database instrumentation, you can monitor cluster health, database performance, and alerts based on instantaneous and cumulative metrics.
What’s included in this quickstart?
New Relic Aerospike monitoring quickstart boasts instant full-stack observability out-of-the-box:
- Alerts for Aerospike (failed generation, unavailable partitions, uptime and heap efficiency %)
- Dashboards (uptime, info stats, memory, client connections, etc)
How to use this quickstart
