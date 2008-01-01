Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for ActiveMQ

New Relic detects your ActiveMQ metrics like queues, brokers, producers, consumers, garbage collection rate, heap memory usage and more.

Why monitor ActiveMQ?

Apache ActiveMQ is a fault-tolerant, scalable messaging system used to build real-time data pipelines. ActiveMQ also supports replications natively, and can help build streaming applications that run inside production environments.

Monitoring ActiveMQ with our quickstart shows you performance metrics and inventory data on a real-time basis, create your own custom dashboard with charts and queries, and create alert policies.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic’s performance monitoring provides instant observability out-of-the-box.

With this quickstart, you can: