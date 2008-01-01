What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 4
Heap Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when the used heap memory usage is higher than 100GB during 5 minutes.
Message Dequeue Rate
This alert is triggered when the messages received are less than 1 during 5 minutes.
Message Enqueue Rate
This alert is triggered when the messages sent are less than 1 during 5 minutes.
Total Connections
This alert is triggered when the total connections are less than 1 during 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for ActiveMQ
New Relic detects your ActiveMQ metrics like queues, brokers, producers, consumers, garbage collection rate, heap memory usage and more.
Why monitor ActiveMQ?
Apache ActiveMQ is a fault-tolerant, scalable messaging system used to build real-time data pipelines. ActiveMQ also supports replications natively, and can help build streaming applications that run inside production environments.
Monitoring ActiveMQ with our quickstart shows you performance metrics and inventory data on a real-time basis, create your own custom dashboard with charts and queries, and create alert policies.
What’s included in this quickstart?
New Relic’s performance monitoring provides instant observability out-of-the-box.
With this quickstart, you can:
- Easily monitor and identify when your ActiveMQ nodes are underperforming.
- View interactive dashboards show your tracked brokers, messages per sec, broker connections, memory usage, storage usage and more.
- Know when message processing time is about to degrade.
How to use this quickstart
