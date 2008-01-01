  • Log in
ActiveMQ

Monitor the performance metrics of your Apache ActiveMQ instances in real-time with New Relic APM.
ActiveMQ
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
ActiveMQ quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

ActiveMQ

ActiveMQ screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
ActiveMQ observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Heap Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when the used heap memory usage is higher than 100GB during 5 minutes.

Message Dequeue Rate

This alert is triggered when the messages received are less than 1 during 5 minutes.

Message Enqueue Rate

This alert is triggered when the messages sent are less than 1 during 5 minutes.

Total Connections

This alert is triggered when the total connections are less than 1 during 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
ActiveMQ observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

ActiveMQ integration documentation

Monitor the performance metrics of your Apache ActiveMQ instances in real-time with New Relic APM.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for ActiveMQ

New Relic detects your ActiveMQ metrics like queues, brokers, producers, consumers, garbage collection rate, heap memory usage and more.

Why monitor ActiveMQ?

Apache ActiveMQ is a fault-tolerant, scalable messaging system used to build real-time data pipelines. ActiveMQ also supports replications natively, and can help build streaming applications that run inside production environments.

Monitoring ActiveMQ with our quickstart shows you performance metrics and inventory data on a real-time basis, create your own custom dashboard with charts and queries, and create alert policies.

What’s included in this quickstart?

New Relic’s performance monitoring provides instant observability out-of-the-box.

With this quickstart, you can:

  • Easily monitor and identify when your ActiveMQ nodes are underperforming.
  • View interactive dashboards show your tracked brokers, messages per sec, broker connections, memory usage, storage usage and more.
  • Know when message processing time is about to degrade.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
