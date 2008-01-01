MySQL monitoring quickstart

Applications powered by relational database management systems demand the user to understand how the application uses it. Quickly identify and resolve the source server issues with MySQL performance monitoring tools.

Identify query optimization metrics and more within a single New Relic MySQL dashboard and ensure the highest application performance with this approach.

MySQL monitoring

Optimize your infrastructure by collecting inventory and metrics from your database. Analyze the data to ascertain server health and identify the source of potential problems.

New Relic + MySQL - your ideal tool for better monitoring

Install this quickstart to access preconfigured observability solutions. Unlike other performance monitoring tools, New Relic is a powerful proactive remote monitoring solution that provides a comprehensive view from a single MySQL dashboard.

What’s included?

The MySQL quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including:

Alerts (pending reads and writes, max connection errors/second, questions/second, and slow queries/second)

Dashboards (operations/second, slow queries per minute by node, active connections by node, and more)

Value of MySQL quickstart

New Relic’s instant observability quickstart helps developers accelerate time to value. You can use this approach to help reduce administrative overheads. Implement this robust performance and infrastructure monitoring tool within minutes.