Zenduty provides robust incident response, automation and notification abilities when you send your New Relic alerts to Zenduty.
Zenduty observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Zenduty Installation docs

Send your New Relic alerts to Zenduty

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Zenduty?

Zenduty is a novel incident management platform providing end-to-end incident alerting, on-call management and response orchestration, giving teams greater control and automation over the incident management lifecycle.

Why Zenduty?

Zenduty provides your NOC, SRE and application engineers with detailed context around the New Relic APM alert along with playbooks and a complete incident command framework to triage, remediate and resolve incidents with speed.

Get started!

Check out the Zenduty documentation to learn how to setup best in class alerts around the New Relic APM.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Zenduty, Shubham Srivastava

Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

