What is Zenduty?

Zenduty is a novel incident management platform providing end-to-end incident alerting, on-call management and response orchestration, giving teams greater control and automation over the incident management lifecycle.

Why Zenduty?

Zenduty provides your NOC, SRE and application engineers with detailed context around the New Relic APM alert along with playbooks and a complete incident command framework to triage, remediate and resolve incidents with speed.

Get started!

Check out the Zenduty documentation to learn how to setup best in class alerts around the New Relic APM.