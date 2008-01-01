Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller

Why monitor your Ansible Automation Controller?

Use New Relic to monitor your Ansible Automation Controller's performance, so that you can get comprehensive and actionable information that your developers can use to successfully troubleshoot problems. Some key capabilities are:

Track the efficiency of your Ansible Automation Controller server's business transactions.

Use deep diagnostics to analyze and fix issues with your app's performance.

Detect faults and errors to reduce your app's downtime.

Compare the performance of your Ansible Automation Controller servers.

Comprehensive monitoring for your Ansible Automation Controller server

When you monitor your Ansible Automation Controller server with New Relic, you get all of this full-stack observability out of the box: