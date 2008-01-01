  • Log in
Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller

Use New Relic to monitor and analyze your Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller infrastructure.
Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller

Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Batch Insertions Failed

This alert is triggered when the batch insertions failed is higher than 3 within 5 minutes.

Jobs Pending

This alert is triggered when the jobs pending is higher than 5 within 5 minutes.

Low Instance Memory

This alert is triggered when the low instance memory is higher than 1024 MB within 5 minutes.

Time Spent Saving Events to Database

This alert is triggered when the time spent saving events to database is higher than 6 within 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Ansible Automation Controller integration documentation

Use New Relic to monitor and analyze your Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller infrastructure.

Why monitor your Ansible Automation Controller?

Use New Relic to monitor your Ansible Automation Controller's performance, so that you can get comprehensive and actionable information that your developers can use to successfully troubleshoot problems. Some key capabilities are:

  • Track the efficiency of your Ansible Automation Controller server's business transactions.
  • Use deep diagnostics to analyze and fix issues with your app's performance.
  • Detect faults and errors to reduce your app's downtime.
  • Compare the performance of your Ansible Automation Controller servers.

Comprehensive monitoring for your Ansible Automation Controller server

When you monitor your Ansible Automation Controller server with New Relic, you get all of this full-stack observability out of the box:

  • High value alerts for your Ansible Automation Controller on key metrics, such as errors, usage metrics, and Awx.
  • Easy-to-use performance monitoring dashboards on things like most successful transactions, average transaction duration today compared with the previous week, Awx organization comparisons, and more.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
