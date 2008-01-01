Red Hat Ansible Automation Controller

What's included?
Batch Insertions Failed
This alert is triggered when the batch insertions failed is higher than 3 within 5 minutes.
Jobs Pending
This alert is triggered when the jobs pending is higher than 5 within 5 minutes.
Low Instance Memory
This alert is triggered when the low instance memory is higher than 1024 MB within 5 minutes.
Time Spent Saving Events to Database
This alert is triggered when the time spent saving events to database is higher than 6 within 5 minutes.
Why monitor your Ansible Automation Controller?
Use New Relic to monitor your Ansible Automation Controller's performance, so that you can get comprehensive and actionable information that your developers can use to successfully troubleshoot problems. Some key capabilities are:
- Track the efficiency of your Ansible Automation Controller server's business transactions.
- Use deep diagnostics to analyze and fix issues with your app's performance.
- Detect faults and errors to reduce your app's downtime.
- Compare the performance of your Ansible Automation Controller servers.
Comprehensive monitoring for your Ansible Automation Controller server
When you monitor your Ansible Automation Controller server with New Relic, you get all of this full-stack observability out of the box:
- High value alerts for your Ansible Automation Controller on key metrics, such as errors, usage metrics, and Awx.
- Easy-to-use performance monitoring dashboards on things like most successful transactions, average transaction duration today compared with the previous week, Awx organization comparisons, and more.
How to use this quickstart
