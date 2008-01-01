What is Pulumi?

Pulumi is a popular infrastructure-as-code software tool. Pulumi enables teams to use a unified software engineering process to deliver infrastructure and applications together and faster. This increases agility, reduces risks, and speeds innovation. You use it to provision all kinds of infrastructure and services, including New Relic entities, dashboard, alerts and synthetics.

What does New Relic provide

Pulumi has developed a New Relic Package to configure alerts, synthetics, dashboards, and other parts of New Relic through declarative configuration files.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on Pulumi package documentation: Getting Started with the New Relic Package