Zebrium

Zebrium Root Cause as a Service reduces downtime by helping users find the root cause of problems more quickly. It works by using statistical machine learning on logs and achieves a proven accuracy rate of 95%. This is done without any manual training or rules. When there's a problem, you can now automatically see the root cause directly on any New Relic dashboard.

How to use Zebrium

Send your logs to Zebrium by installing an open source log collector (Zebrium does not retain your logs, it analyzes them inline).

When you know there is a problem, simply look at the Zebrium dashboard and you will see root cause indicators to explain what happened

Benefits

For problems that require digging through logs, speed up resolution by 10x

Proactively catch problems without requiring any rules

Reduce the burden on engineering, SREs and Devops when solving complex incidents

The Zebrium quickstart includes a dashboard that shows:

A vertical bar whenever Zebrium detects a potential problem

A listing of Zebrium detection summaries that includes an NLP generated summary and a link to the full report in the Zebrium UI

Metric charts showing log counts, error counts and anomaly counts

Questions? Please contact Zebrium.