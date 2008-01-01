  • Log in
Windows Services

New Relic's Windows services integration collects data about the services running on your Microsoft Windows hosts
Windows Services
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Windows Services quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Windows Services - Dashboard

Get an overview of the windows services running on the monitored hosts

Windows Services - Dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Windows Services observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Windows Services monitoring integration

New Relic's Windows services integration collects data about the services running on your Microsoft Windows hosts and sends it to our platform.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts.
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Windows Services

New Relic's Windows services integration collects data about the services running on your Microsoft Windows hosts and sends it to our platform. You can check the state and start mode of each service, find out which hosts are running a service, set up alerts for services, and more.

Our integration is bundled with the Windows infrastructure agent. If you're monitoring Windows hosts on New Relic, you only need to enable the integration to get Windows services data into our platform.

Why it matters

Microsoft Windows services are the Windows equivalent of daemons in Unix and Linux: long-running executables that can be started, stopped, paused, and restarted without a graphical interface.

Knowing which services are enabled, or their state or health, is essential when monitoring Windows infrastructure.

With our Windows services integration you can:

  • Check all your Windows services, their state (running, stopped, etc.), start mode (auto, manual, etc.), and other service metadata.
  • See which hosts are running specific Windows services.
  • Set alerts based on any Windows services that you are monitoring using New Relic.
  • Create dashboards to track your Windows services.

How to use this quickstart

  Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Related resources

