Windows Local Certs

Get visibility into the local certificates running on a Windows machine.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Windows Local Certs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Windows Cert Expiration

Dashboard to view hosts with upcoming expiring certs, in 7, 30, 90 and 120 day views

Windows Cert Expiration screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Windows Local Certs observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Get started with this flex integration

github link with the example integration set up as well as the documentation and overview.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The quickstart shares an example of how to get started with getting visibility into the local certificates in your Windows environment. Within this bundle you'll find information on the instrumentation (via Flex on NR Infrastructure Agent), as well as a starter dashboard that will be added to your account.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Nima Adib

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
